Chelsea vs Man Utd in FA Cup quarter finals

We will play Manchester United at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The match will take place the weekend of 10 to 13 March. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 19, 2017

#MUFC will be away to Chelsea in the #EmiratesFACup quarter-finals. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2017

Premier League leaders Chelsea have been drawn against holders Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter finals.

The undoubted tie of the round pits the two biggest names left in the competition against each other, with the two sides meeting at Stamford Bridge to a battle for a place in the semi-finals at Wembley.

Elsewhere, there’s the bizarre prospect of an all non-league tie because the winners of the Sutton United vs Arsenal game, which is being played tomorrow evening, have been drawn to play giantkillers Lincoln City.

Middlesbrough will host the winners of the replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town, while Tottenham Hotspur face Millwall, who knocked Leicester City out on Saturday.