Chelsea’s Dom Solanke set to leave, linked with Liverpool

Conte says for now Dominic Solanke is a Chelsea player but he does not know about the player's future. He thinks his will is to leave. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2017

Chelsea striker Dom Solanke is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Head coach Antonio Conte confirmed at his press conference today that he believes the player wants to leave the club.

The Evening Standard reports that Solanke has been telling friends that he will be signing for Liverpool this summer, though the Merseyside club claim they are not interested.

The 19-year-old has been on the Blues’ books since he was eight years-old, but has failed to breakthrough into the first-team to date.

His contract expires at the end of the season and he has not been able to agree terms over a new deal. The England Under-21 international is said to be demanding guarantees over playing time and an increase in his wages from £7,000-a-week to £50,000-a-week.

Although he is out of contract this summer and Conte seemingly expects him to leave, Solanke would cost his new club around £8m in compensation.