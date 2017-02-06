Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso reacts to knocking Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin out cold

Another great day at the Bridge yesterday. Also hope to see my homie @hectorbellerin back on the pitch soon. Unlucky challenge. Gran partido del equipo ayer. Y desear a @hectorbellerin una pronta recuperación después del choque de ayer. A photo posted by Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso28) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Chelsea left wing-back Marcos Alonso has posted on Instagram in response to knocking Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin unconscious during last Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Alonso caught Bellerin with his elbow as he rose to head in the opening goal in a 3-1 win for the Blues.

Posting on social media, the Chelsea man insisted it was an “unlucky challenge” and said he was hoping to see his “homie” Bellerin back on the pitch soon.

Bellerin had to be substituted immediately after the clash with his Spanish compatriot.