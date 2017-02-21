Chris Smalling’s dog giving away Man Utd vs Southampton EFL Cup Final tickets

Ruben & I would like to thank fans for Sundays support, you were in full voice for the full 90! To show our appreciation we are giving away a pair of tickets to this Sundays final! 🏆 Make yourself known by commenting below and we'll announce the winners on Thursday 😎🙌🏽 GOOD LUCK #GGMU #MUFC A post shared by Chris Smalling (@smalling) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:43am PST

Chris Smalling’s dog is feeling very generous. The Manchester United defender’s pooch is giving away two tickets for this weekend’s EFL Cup final clash with Southampton at Wembley.

Ruben the Hungarian Vizsla posed alongside the tickets and one of his owner’s match shirts to offer Smalling’s social media followers the chance to win the pair of tickets.

Smalling said the competition was in appreciation for United’s away fans being “in full voice for the full 90” at Blackburn Rovers in last weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie.