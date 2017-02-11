Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Hull City lineups

Arsenal team to play Hull City

Here's our starting XI for today – and it's just the ☝️ change as Kieran replaces Nacho#AFCvHCFC pic.twitter.com/47fCFaaArC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 11, 2017

Arsenal make just one change to the side beaten by Chelsea a week ago for today’s home game against Hull City.

The solitary tweak to Arsene Wenger’s team comes at left-back, where Kieran Gibbs comes in for Nacho Monreal.

That means right-back Hector Bellerin is deemed fit to start despite being knocked unconscious at Stamford Bridge.

And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain retains his place in the team despite inadvertently liking a tweet calling for Wenger to step down after the Chelsea game.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

Hull City team to play Arsenal

Hull City make two changes to the side that started in the win against Liverpool last week for today’s trip to Arsenal.

Marco Silva brings Oumar Niasse, who came off the bench to score against the Reds, and Lazar Markovic into the team.

Evandro and Abel Hernández drop out.

Starting XI: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Huddlestone, N’Diaye, Clucas, Markovic, Grosicki, Niasse