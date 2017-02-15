Confirmed Team News: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal lineups

Bayern Munich team to play Arsenal

Die Aufstellung ist da: Neuer – Lahm, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba – Xabi Alonso, Vidal – Robben, Thiago, Costa – Lewandowski. #FCBARS #packmas — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 15, 2017

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is fit to start for Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Arsenal this evening despite an injury scare in training this week.

Starting XI: Neuer, Lahm, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba, Xabi Alonso, Vidal, Robben, Thiago, Costa, Lewandowski

Arsenal team to play Bayern Munich

Here we go… this is how we'll line up for #FCBvAFC pic.twitter.com/XcCJ7h9nBN — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 15, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes two changes to the side that beat Hull City last weekend for tonight’s clash with Bayern Munich.

As Wenger told his press conference yesterday, David Ospina replaces Petr Cech in goal (as he has done for all six Champions League games so far this season).

The other change sees Granit Xhaka – suspended for recent domestic games – replace Theo Walcott.

Kieran Gibbs is again preferred to Nacho Monreal at left-back.

Starting XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Xhaka, Coquelin; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez