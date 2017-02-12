Confirmed Team News: Burnley vs Chelsea lineups

Burnley team to play Chelsea

Burnley make two changes to the side beaten at Watford last weekend for today’s home game against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Jeff Hendrick is suspended following his red card against the Hornets and Scott Arfield also drops out of the team.

They are replaced by January signings Ashley Westwood and Robbie Brady.

Starting XI: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Barton, Westwood, Brady, Gray, Barnes.

Chelsea team to play Burnley

Team to face Burnley: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 12, 2017

Today's subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 12, 2017

Top-of-the-table Chelsea are unchanged for today’s trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Head coach Antonio Conte keeps faith in the 11 players that started in last weekend’s comfortable victory over Arsenal.

Centre-back David Luiz continues to play through the pain of a slight knee injury.

Captain John Terry is absent from the matchday squad having shared video footage of him receiving stitches to a gash in his ankle.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard