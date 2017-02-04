Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Arsenal lineups

Chelsea team to play Arsenal

Chelsea team v Arsenal: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHEARS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2017

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte makes just one change to the side the secured a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in midweek for today’s home game against London rivals Arsenal.

That single change sees winger Pedro Rodriguez return to the team in place of Willian.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Arsenal team to play Chelsea

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes three changes to the side that lost at home to Watford in midweek for today’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott come into the team to replace Gabriel, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez