Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Swansea lineups

Chelsea team to play Swansea

Chelsea team v Swansea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHESWA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 25, 2017

Setting aside the much changed team that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup last time out, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes just one change to the side that was held at Burnley in their last Premier League game.

Cesc Fabregas replaces Nemanja Matic in midfield and will clock up his 300th Premier League appearance in the process.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Swansea team to play Chelsea

Here's today's team news from Stamford Bridge! ⚽️ What do you think, #Swans fans? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9OAPstjpNi — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 25, 2017

Swansea City manager Paul Clement makes a single enforced change for his return to former club Chelsea this afternoon.

Wayne Routledge replaces the injured Nathan Dyer on the flank for today’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Other than that, it is the same side that beat Leicester City last time out.

Starting XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Cork (c), Carroll; Routledge, Llorente, Sigurdsson