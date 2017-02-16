Confirmed Team News: Gent vs Tottenham

Gent team to play Spurs

Starting XI: Kalinic; Gigot, Mitrovic, Asare; Foket, Dejaegere, Esiti, Saief; Milicevic, Perbet, Simon

Spurs team to play Gent

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino stays true to his promise to name a strong team for this evening’s Europa League clash with Gent.

There are just two changes to the side that lost at Liverpool last weekend.

Youngster Harry Winks – fresh from signing a new contract – and Moussa Sissoko both come into the team.

They replace Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son, who are both named among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Kane