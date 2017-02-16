Confirmed Team News: Gent vs Tottenham

Gent team to play Spurs
Onze basiself vs. @SpursOfficial |: Kalinic; Gigot, Mitrovic, Asare; Foket, Dejaegere, Esiti, Saief; Milicevic, Perbet, Simon. #GntTot #UEL pic.twitter.com/s9tO3RqAlY
— KAA Gent (@KAAGent) February 16, 2017
Spurs team to play Gent
#THFC: Lloris (C), Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/UZbL2fbguF
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 16, 2017
Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Nkoudou, Son. #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 16, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino stays true to his promise to name a strong team for this evening’s Europa League clash with Gent.
There are just two changes to the side that lost at Liverpool last weekend.
Youngster Harry Winks – fresh from signing a new contract – and Moussa Sissoko both come into the team.
They replace Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son, who are both named among the substitutes.
