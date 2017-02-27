Confirmed Team News: Leicester vs Liverpool lineups

Leicester team to play Liverpool

Leicester City caretaker bosses Craig Shakespeare resists any urge to ring the change after Claudio Ranieri’s sacking.

There is just one change to the side defeated in Sevilla in midweek in what proved to be Ranieri’s final game.

It is a return to the title-winning formula of last season as Shinji Okazaki replaces Ahmed Musa and the Foxes revert to 4-4-2.

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Mahrez, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy

Liverpool team to play Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes just one enforced change to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur more than two weeks ago for tonight’s trip to Leicester City.

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a foot injury, so Emre Can comes into the team to replace him.

Other than that, it’s as you were, with Lucas Leiva continuing at centre-back.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino