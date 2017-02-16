Confirmed Team News: Man Utd team to play Saint Etienne

Man Utd team to play Saint Etienne

Manchester United make two changes to the side that beat Watford last weekend for tonight’s Europa League clash with Saint Etienne.

Sergio Romero replaces David De Gea in goal, while Marouane Fellaini comes in for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

That means Paul Pogba starts against his brother Florentin.

Saint Etienne team to play Man Utd

Florentin Pogba starts for Saint Etienne against his brother Paul in this evening’s Europa League last-32 first leg at Old Trafford.

Former Premier League players Jordan Veretout, Keven Theophile-Catherine and Henri Saivet also start.