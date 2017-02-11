Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Watford lineups

Man Utd team to play Watford
Here's how we'll line up against Watford this afternoon. #MUFC #MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/XOG1VvdaNd
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 11, 2017
Manchester United make two changes to the side that beat Leicester City last weekend for today’s home game against Watford.
Amid plenty of speculation over his future over the past few days, Anthony Martial is given a rare Premier League start under Jose Mourinho. He comes in for Marcus Rashford, while Daley Blind replaces Marcos Rojo at left-back.
Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Herrera, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic
Watford team to play Man Utd
#watfordfc line-up v @ManUtd: Gomes (GK); Cathcart, Kaboul, Prödl, Britos; Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zárate, Holebas; Deeney (c).
— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) February 11, 2017
#watfordfc subs v @ManUtd: Arlauskis (GK), Mariappa, Janmaat, Behrami, Doucouré, Success, Okaka.
— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) February 11, 2017
Watford make just one change to the side that beat Burnley last weekend for this afternoon’s clash at Old Trafford.
Miguel Britos comes into the team in place of Valon Behrami.
Starting XI: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prödl, Britos; Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zárate, Holebas; Deeney