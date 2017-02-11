Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Watford lineups

Man Utd team to play Watford

Manchester United make two changes to the side that beat Leicester City last weekend for today’s home game against Watford.

Amid plenty of speculation over his future over the past few days, Anthony Martial is given a rare Premier League start under Jose Mourinho. He comes in for Marcus Rashford, while Daley Blind replaces Marcos Rojo at left-back.

Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Herrera, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic

Watford team to play Man Utd

Watford make just one change to the side that beat Burnley last weekend for this afternoon’s clash at Old Trafford.

Miguel Britos comes into the team in place of Valon Behrami.

Starting XI: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prödl, Britos; Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zárate, Holebas; Deeney