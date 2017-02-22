Confirmed Team News: Saint Etienne vs Man Utd lineups

Saint Etienne team to play Man Utd

Florentin Pogba once again starts against brother Paul as Saint Etienne host Manchester United in this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg.

The Ligue 1 side need to turn round a 3-0 deficit from last Thursday’s first leg at Old Trafford.

Starting XI: Ruffier, Theophile-Catherine, Pogba, Perrin, Malcuit, Pajot, Saivet, Veretout, Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet, Beric

Man Utd team to play Saint Etienne

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes six changes to the side that beat Blackburn Rovers in last weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie for this evening’s Europa League game at Saint Etienne.

Into the team come Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

They replace Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian, the suspended Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Sergio Romero keeps his place in goal, while Ashley Young continues at right-back.

Starting XI: Romero, Young, Smalling, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Pogba, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic