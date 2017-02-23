Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Gent lineups

Spurs team to play Gent
#THFC: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/TPbv3a7dEu
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 23, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur have named a strong team for this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg clash with Gent at Wembley.
There are four changes to the side that beat Fulham in the FA Cup last weekend.
Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele all return to the starting lineup.
They replace Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier, Harry Winks and Heung-min Son.
Starting XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane
Gent team to play Spurs
Lineup KAA Gent vs Tottenham Hotspur #totgnt #UEL #Ghentennial💯 pic.twitter.com/m1AkRi7pCz
— KAA Gent (@KAAGent) February 23, 2017