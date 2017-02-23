Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Gent lineups

Spurs team to play Gent

Tottenham Hotspur have named a strong team for this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg clash with Gent at Wembley.

There are four changes to the side that beat Fulham in the FA Cup last weekend.

Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele all return to the starting lineup.

They replace Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier, Harry Winks and Heung-min Son.

Starting XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Gent team to play Spurs