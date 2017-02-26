Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Stoke lineups

Spurs team to play Stoke

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino names the same side that started against Gent in midweek.

That means Pochettino resists any urge to take Dele Alli out of the firing line. The England man keeps his place in the team despite his red card in the Europa League game.

Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are still out injured.

Starting XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Stoke team to play Spurs

📝 Mark Hughes names an unchanged side for this afternoon's @premierleague game at @SpursOfficial. @GeoffCameron returns to the bench #SCFC pic.twitter.com/CvV6z5PBRX — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 26, 2017

Stoke City are unchanged from the victory over Crystal Palace last time out for today’s Premier League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Geoff Cameron returns to the Potters’ bench.

Peter Crouch leads the line against his former club.

Starting XI: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam; Arnautovic, Allen, Ramadan, Crouch