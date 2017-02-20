Confirmed Team News: Sutton United vs Arsenal lineups

Sutton United team to play Arsenal

Sutton United name former Arsenal players Nicky Bailey and Craig Eastmond in their starting lineup to face the Gunners in this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie.

Starting XI: Worner, Amankwaah, Downer, Collins, Beckwith, Deacon, Bailey, Eastmond, May, Gomis, Biamou

Arsenal team to play Sutton United

Here it is – our team for #SUFCvAFC 🔴 What do you make of it?#WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/1jYE2aD3uj — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 20, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes seven changes to the side humiliated at Bayern Munich for this evening’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Sutton United.

Only goalkeeper David Ospina, centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, midfielder Granit Xhaka and attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi keep their places in the side.

In come Gabriel, Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal, Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Perez, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Theo Walcott.

They replace Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Kieran Gibbs, Francis Coquelin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez is named among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Ospina; Gabriel, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka; Lucas, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi; Walcott