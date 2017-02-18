Confirmed Team News: Wolves vs Chelsea

Wolves team to play Chelsea

Wolves boss Paul Lambert makes five changes to the side that started in last Tuesday’s 0-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic for today’s FA Cup clash with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Kortney Hause, Conor Coady, George Saville, Jack Price and Andreas Weimann come into the team.

Richard Stearman, Ben Marshall, Lee Evans, Bright Enobakhare and Connor Ronan drop out.

Starting XI: Ikeme; Coady, Batth, Hause, Doherty; Price, Saville; Costa, Edwards, Weimann; Bodvarsson

Chelsea team to play Wolves

Team to face Wolves: Begovic; Zouma, Terry (c), Ake; Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. #WOLvCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2017

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes seven changes for today’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Only Diego Costa, Pedro Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses keep their places from the draw at Burnley last weekend.

Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, captain John Terry, Nathan Ake, Nathaniel Chalobah, Cesc Fabregas and Willian all come into the team.

They replace Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Marcos Alonso.

Starting XI: Begovic; Zouma, Terry, Ake; Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard