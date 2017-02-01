Crystal Palace sign Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho

BREAKING: #CPFC are pleased to announce the signing of @mamadousakho on loan from @LFC until the end of the season. #WelcomeMamadou 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/FSztfuCMQZ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 1, 2017

Crystal Palace have signed Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho on loan until the end of the season.

The France international had been frozen out an Anfield, where he had not played a single game this season and was forced to training and play with the under-23 side.

Although he has made 80 appearances for the Reds, Sakho has not featured in a senior match since last April. A failed drugs test followed by a pre-season row with manager Jurgen Klopp have prevented him from being considered for selection since then.

The former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back, aged 26, will now have the opportunity to reestablish himself as a Premier League player at Selhurst Park under Sam Allardyce.

Palace recorded their first league win under Allardyce with a 0-2 away win at Bournemouth last night, shortly before the Sakho deal was confirmed.