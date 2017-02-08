David De Gea celebrates 8 year anniversary with Man Utd team-mate

Today I've just realised I met that guy 8 years ago… 😉 Hoy me he dado cuenta de que hace 8 años que conozco a este tío… 😉 pic.twitter.com/v09qVbPNe5 — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) February 8, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has posted a sentimental message on Twitter to commemorate the eighth anniversary of him first meeting team-mate Ander Herrera.

Sharing a photo of the pair in training at Carrington today, De Gea observed that it was eight years ago that he first met Herrera.

We presume he is referring to the meeting having been in 2009 – if he has memorised the exact date, that would be a bit creepy.

In those days, De Gea, now aged 26, was on Atletico Madrid’s books while Herrera, now aged 27, was at Real Zaragoza.

They both broke into the Spain Under-21 setup in 2009, so that is presumably how they first came to know each other.

They have been club-mates since Herrera’s arrival at United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014.