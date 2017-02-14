Diego Costa set to sign £220,000-a-week deal at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to put speculation linking him with a transfer away from the club behind him by signing a new contract.

The Blues are ready to make the Spain international their best paid player by offering him a new deal worth £220,000-a-week, according to The Sun .

Costa, aged 28, will be handed a new five-year deal that will see him pocket £57m over the course of the contract. And that figure could rise to £65m will bonuses.

That will still be a lot less than the £30m-a-year offer he reportedly received from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjin last month.

Costa was dropped for a Premier League game against champions Leicester City and trained alone for a week amid reports that he was keen to take up the offer of move to China.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas – who is not a regular starter under head coach Antonio Conte – is currently Chelsea’s highest paid player.