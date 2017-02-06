Dressing room thief steals jewellery from Man Utd defender Phil Jones at Carrington

A photo posted by Phil Jones (@philjones_4) on Nov 30, 2015 at 1:25am PST

Manchester United called police to their Carrington training ground after a thief stole expensive jewellery from the dressing room.

The Sun reports that England defender Phil Jones had spent thousands of pounds on a set of stunning diamond earrings for his partner Kaya Hall and was hiding them in his locker at Carrington ahead of Christmas.

But the earrings disappeared before they reached their intended recipient and Jones is adamant someone has taken them from his locker. He reported the matter and officers attending United’s training base last week to continue their investigation.

That included studying CCTV and computer records, as well as quizzing several members of staff in an effort to work out what has happened to the missing jewellery..

The article says the dressing room thief is not necessarily one of Jones’ United team-mates because other members of staff have access to that part of the training ground.