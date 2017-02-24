Eden Hazard gets a tattoo, discusses his Chelsea future

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has started work on a new tattoo this week.

The Belgium international spent four hours in the chair at Fulham Tattoo Center for the first stage of a half-sleeve design on his right arm.

The tattoo artist claimed the Blues forward had offered assurances that he would not be leaving Stamford Bridge – although given that those assurances were given to someone holding a needle to his arm, they perhaps have to be taken with a pinch of salt.