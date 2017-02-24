Eden Hazard gets a tattoo, discusses his Chelsea future

Chelseas main man popped in today @hazardeden_10 for a 4 hour session. First of many. Started a half sleeve. Top man, top banter and top top player. He ain't going knowhere by the way Chelsea fans @fulhamtattoocentre #londontattoostudio #londontattooshop #london #ftc #chelseafcfans #footballtattoo #chelseatattoo #fotballer #tf2 #celebritytattoos #transferroumour #gossip #laliga #realmadrid #ronaldo #pfaplayeroftheyear #chelseafootballclub #championschelsea #championsleague #edenhazard #edenhazard10 #celebink #celebritystyle #chelsea2017 #chelseafootballclub #chelsea #fulhamtattoocentre #fulhamtattoo #ftc
Chelsea star Eden Hazard has started work on a new tattoo this week.
The Belgium international spent four hours in the chair at Fulham Tattoo Center for the first stage of a half-sleeve design on his right arm.
The tattoo artist claimed the Blues forward had offered assurances that he would not be leaving Stamford Bridge – although given that those assurances were given to someone holding a needle to his arm, they perhaps have to be taken with a pinch of salt.