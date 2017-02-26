EFL Cup Final Team News: Man Utd vs Southampton lineups

Man Utd team to play Southampton
The #MUFC team for today's #EFLCup final! pic.twitter.com/bdU8zUd2Hp
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes six changes to the side that beat Saint Etienne in midweek for today’s EFL Cup final clash with Southampton at Wembley.
David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial come into the team.
They replace Sergio Romero, Ashley Young, Daley Blind, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Juan Mata starts despite having only flown in from Spain, where he attended his grandfather’s funeral, yesterday evening.
Southampton team to play Man Utd
The teams are in!
Here's how #SaintsFC line up for today's #EFLCupFinal against #MUFC at Wembley: pic.twitter.com/IFGC9qp8yd
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 26, 2017
Southampton name an unchanged side to the one that impressed in a 4-0 win over Sunderland last time out for today’s clash with Manchester United at Wembley.
Starting XI: Forster, Cédric, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Redmond, Gabbiadini