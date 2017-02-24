Everton’s Wayne Rooney bid rejected by Man Utd

Everton had a bid for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney rejected in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Toffees were keen to bring their academy product back to Goodison Park amid rumours that his United career is coming to an end.

Rooney, aged 31, had this week been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League after his agent Paul Stretford flew to the Far East for talks. But the England skipper subsequently released a statement confirming that he would be staying at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

It has now emerged that Rooney could have moved earlier this year after an approach from Ronald Koeman’s side.

Rooney came through the ranks at Everton before joining United for £27m as an 18-year-old in 2004.

The Toffees are reportedly now planning to review whether to make a fresh bid for Rooney in the summer transfer window.