Former Chelsea and Man Utd flop Radamel Falcao reacts to his Champions League exploits

Last night’s Champions League game between Manchester City and Monaco was certainly eventful, particularly if you happened to be Radamel Falcao.
The Colombia international scored two goals and missed a penalty as his Monaco side threw away a 2-3 lead to lose 5-3 at the Etihad Stadium.
Despite the disappointment, Falcao was still feeling confident about progressing to the quarter-finals as he looked ahead to the second leg in Monaco in three weeks’ time.
He wrote: “The results it wasn’t we expected. We can do it in Monaco.”