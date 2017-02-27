Former Man Utd players react to their EFL Cup win

After Manchester United lifted the EFL Cup yesterday afternoon, many of their former players posted on social media to react to the 3-2 victory over Wembley.

Former United keeper Edwin van der Sar offered personal congratulations to his old team-mate Michael Carrick, while Rio Ferdinand detailed why he was happy his pre-match prediction over who would be his old side’s key man on the day was wrong.

Phil Neville, Gordon Hill, Louis Saha and Mikael Silvestre were among the other ex-Reds to have their say in the trophy win.

United winners!!!!!!

A post shared by Saha Louis (@sahalouis88) on