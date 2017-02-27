Former Man Utd players react to their EFL Cup win

Congratulations Carras and hope to see you later this season!! https://t.co/QnbakMWc4t — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) February 26, 2017

After Manchester United lifted the EFL Cup yesterday afternoon, many of their former players posted on social media to react to the 3-2 victory over Wembley.

Former United keeper Edwin van der Sar offered personal congratulations to his old team-mate Michael Carrick, while Rio Ferdinand detailed why he was happy his pre-match prediction over who would be his old side’s key man on the day was wrong.

Phil Neville, Gordon Hill, Louis Saha and Mikael Silvestre were among the other ex-Reds to have their say in the trophy win.

Woke up this morning feeling fine …..! Time to get home ✈️✈️ — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) February 27, 2017

Great result. enjoyed the game by both teams. a credit to football. — Gordon Hill (@gordonhill54) February 26, 2017

I said Rashford would be the guy…do I care that I'm wrong…NO!!! 1 trophy down..can this one be the catalyst for more under Jose @ManUtd — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 26, 2017

Southampton have been unlucky today. Performed so well. But @Ibra_official has been the difference….like so many times this season — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 26, 2017