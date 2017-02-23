Franck Kessie says he would prefer to join Man Utd than Chelsea

Highly-rated Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie says he dreams of a transfer to Manchester United.

The Ivory Coast international has indicated he favours a move to Old Trafford over a potential switch to Chelsea.

He made his comments during a recent meet-and-greet event at the Atalanta club shop on Wednesday.

Kessie told Italian website Tuttomercatoweb : “I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for.

“Chelsea? That is also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United.”

The 20-year-old has been scouted extensively by the Blues over recent months, so the player’s comments will be of concern.

A recent report suggested that United defender and Kessie’s international team-mate, Eric Bailly, had made a personal recommendation to manager Jose Mourinho after playing alongside the powerful midfielder at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, and that the Red Devils were considering a move.

Kessie started his career in his homeland with Stella Club. He joined Atalanta in 2015 and enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Cesena last term.

The youngster has scored five goals in 14 Serie A appearances for Atalanta this season.