French winger Achille Degan gatecrashes Arsenal training ground

French winger Achille Degan has pitched up at Arsenal’s training ground uninvited in an effort to secure a move to the club.

The 24-year-old currently plies his trade in the fifth-tier of French football with Saint-Lo, but has set his heart on a move to the Gunners.

He has taken to standing outside Arsenal’s London Colney training ground in the hope of being invited inside for a trial by manager Arsene Wenger.

Degan spent last Friday outside the training ground hoping to catch Wenger’s eye and promised to keep returning until he gets his chance.

He travels to London Colney by bus with his kit in a backpack and a boot bag in his hand.

He told the Daily Star : “I am courageous and determined.

“I want to show by my courage that I can succeed and to show the world that only willpower, perseverance, fight, work and vision can take us where we want to go.

“These are good values. I want a chance of a few days or a month to prove myself.

“I know that with Arsene Wenger and the team, I will become an excellent and great player. I will change and bring something new, different.

“The coach does not know me yet but I know him and I admire him.

“I respect the work he has been doing for all these years and I don’t think it is over, he still has much to give to Arsenal. Much more.”

There is hope for Degan. Wenger’s only signing of the January transfer window was Cohen Bramall, who arrived from English seventh-tier club Hednesford Town. So the Gunners boss isn’t averse to signing players from much further down the football pyramid.