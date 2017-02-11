GIF: Anthony Martial’s goal celebration hints at transfer talk

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial seemed to have speculation linking him with a transfer away from the club in mind as he scored against Watford today.

Handed a rare Premier League start by manager Jose Mourinho, Martial scored the second goal in a 2-0 win for United at Old Trafford.

Amid his lack of playing time and rumours of a falling out with Mourinho, the French youngster has been touted to leave United in the summer.

But he very pointedly patted the United crest on his shirt after finding the net against the Hornets this afternoon.