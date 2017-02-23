GIF: Gent celebrate knocking Spurs out of the Europa League

Belgian side Gent got to enjoy a big celebration at Wembley tonight after dumping Tottenham Hotspur out of the Europa League.

They recorded a 2-2 win on the night to go through 2-3 on aggregate. And with Spurs having chosen to play their European home games at the home of English football, it was arguably an even more special occasion for the Gent players than if the match had been played at White Hart Lane.

You can see their bouncy celebrations in front of their travelling support above.