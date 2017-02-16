GIF: Mama Pogba goes half-and-half for Man Utd vs Saint Etienne

Two of Yeo Pogba’s sons are going head-to-head at Old Trafford this evening. Paul’s Manchester United side are hosting brother Florentin’s Saint Etienne team in their Europa League last-32 first leg.

Mama Pogba is staying strictly neutral and has donned a half-and-half outfit for the occasion. She has been spotted in the crowd wearing a top that’s half United red and half Saint Etienne green.

She has also given business to one of the street traders outside the ground by purchasing a half-and-half scarf from them.