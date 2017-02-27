GIF: Man Utd’s Paul Pogba dabs with EFL Cup

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is always dabbing, but never before has he dabbed with the EFL Cup.

He changed that on the pitch at Wembley yesterday. After United’s 3-2 win over Southampton in the final, the France international performed his trademark dance/celebration with the trophy in hand.

After selling the dummy of a traditional trophy lift towards the crowd, Pogba transitioned into a dab for the TV camera.

United enjoyed it so much they turned the moment into a gif.