GIF: Man Utd’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic walks off with the match ball after hat-trick vs Saint Etienne

Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired Manchester United into a commanding position at the halfway stage of their Europa League last-32 tie with Saint Etienne.

The Swedish striker scored all three goals as United recorded a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford last night.

Ibrahimovic got his 21st, 22nd and 23rd goals of the season to bag a hat-trick and the match ball.

You can see him walking off the pitch with the ball in the gif above.