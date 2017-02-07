Hakan Çalhanoğlu dismisses Chelsea transfer talk

I said nothing about Chelsea in the press & didn't talk to any Turkish journalist – neither about the court decision nor about my future! — Hakan Çalhanoğlu (@hakanc10) February 6, 2017

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu has denied saying that he hopes to be a Chelsea player next season.

As we reported yesterday, the Turkey international was quoted in the Turkish media as saying that the Blues were one of a number of clubs interested in signing him and that “God willing” he would be at Stamford Bridge this summer.

But he has now taken to Twitter to deny having discussed Chelsea with any Turkish journalist.

He said: “I said nothing about Chelsea in the press and didn’t talk to any Turkish journalist – neither about the court decision nor about my future!”

Çalhanoğlu has just started a four-month ban for breaching a contract he signed with Turkish side Trabzonspor as a 17-year-old, which explains the reference to “the court decision” in his tweet.