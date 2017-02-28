Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals Man Utd fans are aiding his injury recovery

Your get well messages are really helping me with my recovery! Thank U 🙏 #mufc pic.twitter.com/v6zSmXanMI — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 28, 2017

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan claims the club’s supporters are helping him recover from injury.

The Armenia international limped off with a hamstring injury after scoring against Saint Etienne in last week’s Europa League fixture and was forced to miss the EFL Cup final.

But he says messages from United fans are helping with his recovery.

Mkhitaryan illustrated the point by sharing a photo of him superimposed with tweets he has received from supporters.