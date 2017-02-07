Highest paid soccer players in 2017

We last compiled a list of the world’s highest paid soccer players in February 2015. Since then, things have changed drastically, not least because of a little thing called the Chinese Super League.

So here is an updated list of the highest paid soccer players in 2017.

Who are the highest paid soccer players?

There has never been a better time to be a soccer player at an elite level. With bumper TV deals, worldwide followings and huge prize money, footballers have never been so well paid. But who are the highest paid soccer players in the world?

Carlos Tevez

Club: (Shanghai Greenland Shenhua)

Reported weekly salary: £615,000

Tevez was supposed to be heading for some sort of quaint semi-retirement when he left Juventus for boyhood club Boca Juniors in 2015. But the 33-year-old now finds himself as the best paid player in the world after joining Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the last transfer window.

Oscar

Club: Shanghai SIPG

Reported weekly salary: £400,000

From Chelsea benchwarmer to the second highest paid soccer player in the world: that’s the transformation Oscar made in the January 2017 transfer window. He is another player now being handsomely rewarded for plying his trade in the Chinese Super League.

Ezequiel Lavezzi

Club: Hebei China Fortune

Reported weekly salary: £400,000

Ezequiel Lavezzi was one of the first big-name players to make the move to China while still in his pomp when he made the switch in 2016. Making the move early has not hit the Argentina forward in the pocket.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Club: Real Madrid

Reported weekly salary: £365,000

Ronaldo was rewarded with a new contract at the Bernabeu in November 2016. That was a considerable improvement on the £274,000 he was earning when we last compiled this list, but only good enough for a fourth place entry this time round. Nonetheless, he is the top paid player outside of China.

Lionel Messi

Club: Barcelona

Reported weekly salary: £365,000

Lionel Messi was the highest paid footballer in the world in the last edition of this list. He is now into the final 18 months of his contract at Camp Nou, so expect some big figures to be thrown round before any extension is signed.

Gareth Bale

Club: Real Madrid

Reported weekly salary: £346,000

Another of European football’s biggest name players and another player from one of Spain’s big two clubs. Bale has been well rewarded since leaving Tottenham for Madrid in 2013.

Hulk

Club: Shanghai SIPG

Reported weekly salary: £320,000

Before Oscar, Shanghai SIPG’s best paid Brazilian was Hulk. The 30-year-old left Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg to make the move to China last year.

Paul Pogba

Club: Manchester United

Reported weekly salary: £290,000

The first Premier League representative on the list is Manchester United midfielder Pogba. He is the most expensive player in the world by transfer fee, but is still well down the list of highest paid players.

Graziano Pelle

Club: Shandong Luneng

Reported weekly salary: £290,000

Italy international Pelle opted to quit Southampton to make the move to China last year. Shandong Luneng had to pay a fee of £13m to the Saints to make the deal happen, but Pelle earns more than that each year.

Neymar

Club: Barcelona

Reported weekly salary: £289,000

Brazil’s golden boy now finds himself in the unusual position of having two compatriots being paid more than him, in addition to one team-mate and two domestic rivals. That situation doesn’t seem likely to be allowed to continue beyond his next contract negotiations. His deal is due to expire in 2021.