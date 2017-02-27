Jordan Henderson out of Leicester game and major doubt for Arsenal clash with foot injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of tonight’s Premier League clash with champions Leicester City with a foot injury, according to the Liverpool Echo .

The report says the England international midfielder has not broken his foot, but the injury is serious enough to make him a major doubt for Saturday evening’s six-pointer against Arsenal.

Henderson is said to have suffered the injured in training at Melwood on Friday and will now miss the encounter with the managerless Foxes at the King Power Stadium this evening.

The 26-year-old was sent for a scan amid fears that he had broken a metatarsal and would be out of action for several weeks. But the Reds received the positive news that there is no fracture and only heavy bruising to Henderson’s right foot.

Liverpool’s medical staff hope that, even if he is forced to miss this weekend’s clash with the Gunners, he will not be sidelined any longer than that.