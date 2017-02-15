Jose Mourinho names Man Utd back-four to face Saint Etienne

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named a chunk of his starting lineup to face Saint Etienne in tomorrow evening’s Europa League last-32 first leg.

The Portuguese boss has confirmed that he will select the same back-four that started against Watford last weekend for the clash with the French side.

That means that United’s defence will comprise Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind, who helped to keep a clean sheet against the Hornets last Saturday.

Mourinho’s decision was made easier by the fact that centre-back Phil Jones – a regular starter over the past few months – is still recovering from the injury he sustained during the recent game against Hull City. Marcos Rojo is back from his own fitness problem, but Blind is preferred at left-back.

The United manager also confirmed that captain Wayne Rooney and vice-captain Michael Carrick will be both be rested for the Saint Etienne game.