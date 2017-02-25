Juan Mata flies to Spain on eve of Man Utd vs Southampton

A post shared by Juan Mata (@juanmatagarcia) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata was conspicuous in his absence as his team-mates travelled to London ahead of tomorrow’s EFL Cup final clash with Southampton at Wembley.

He was absent from all media coverage of the squad’s train journey south.

Now media reports in his native Spanish region of Asturias claim that Mata has travelled to his hometown of Ovideo following the death of his grandfather.

Deportes COPE Asturias reported this evening that Mata was close to his grandad Manuel and flew home after learning of his passing to attend today’s funeral.

But the same report says that Mata will be available to play against the Saints and has already boarded a flight to London tonight.

The Spaniard has been a key player for United this season and Jose Mourinho will be keen to have him available, even if his disrupted preparations restrict to a place on the substitutes’ bench.