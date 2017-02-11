Juan Mata reveals Man Utd exit plan

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has revealed he wants to leave the club to end his career in Spain.

The former Chelsea man says he hopes to finish his professional career with a final stint playing in his homeland.

He told Spanish radio station Cadena SER : “I have no idea what I will do in the future. I would like to finish my career at home, but I do not know what will happen.”

Mata came through the youth ranks of Real Oviedo and later Real Madrid, but made his mark after joining Valencia in 2007.

He left Spain to sign for Chelsea in 2011 and has been at United since January 2014.

The 28-year-old is under contract with the Red Devils until June 2018, which means he is now into the final 18 months of his deal. He would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a Spanish club in January and join them on a free transfer six months later if he has not agreed a new deal with United by then.

But Mata has indicated that he hopes to help United win the Premier League title, which he has never won, before moving on.

He told Sky Sports : “I would love to win it. I have been lucky enough to win so many trophies already. But I’ve been in England six seasons now and haven’t won it yet.

“I’m 28 years old now and time flies. It feels like yesterday that I was playing in my first year at Valencia when I was 19.