Jurgen Klopp reveals transfer pursuit of Henrikh Mkhitariyan, Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he came close to signing Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Eriksen, then at Dutch giants Ajax, was one of three attacking midfielders being pursued by Klopp in 2013 as he prepared to lose Mario Gotze to Bayern Munich in a €37m deal.

The other two targets were Kevin De Bruyne – then of Chelsea, now of Manchester City – and Henrikh Mkhitaryan – then of Shakhtar Donetsk, now of Manchester United.

Of course, it was Mkhitaryan who Dortmund ultimately ended up signing, but made it clear that he would love to have Denmark international Eriksen in his squad.

He told Danish newspaper Ekstrabladet : “Christian Eriksen is a great player. Everyone would love to have him on their team.

“At that time we had three players we went after – Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen. We scouted all three very intensely, but we knew we could only get one. We were happy to get Mkhitaryan.”

Dortmund paid £23.6m to land Mkhitaryan in July 2013.

That left the door open for Spurs to sign Eriksen in an £11m deal in August 2013. Since then the 25-year-old has made 161 appearances for the north London club in all competitions, scoring 37 goals.