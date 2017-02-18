Late fitness tests for Spurs’ Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen ahead of Fulham game

Team news for Fulham away on Sunday:

👉 Late decisions to be made on @HKane and @JanVertonghen

👉 Rose and @ErikLamela remain out. #COYS pic.twitter.com/QJxPEz1DWF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 17, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen both face late fitness tests ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Fulham.

Spurs travel to Craven Cottage for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday afternoon. It is not yet clear whether key men Kane and Vertonghen will make the trip across London as head coach Mauricio Pochettino awaits a final assessment on their fitness situations.

Kane, aged 24, took a knock to the knee in the closing stages of the midweek Europa League defeat at Belgian side Gent.

Vertonghen, aged 29, has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during the 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on January 14.

The situation is clearer cut when it comes to left-sided players Danny Rose and Erik Lamela. Full-back Rose and winger Lamela are both ruled out with their own injury problems.

The England international has been struggling with a knee injury, while the Argentine star is still out with his long-term hip injury.