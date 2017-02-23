Leicester in danger of emulating 1937/38 Manchester City team

If somebody had told you back in the summer – when Leicester were just finishing off their mammoth celebrations following their Premier League title success – that the Foxes would be in danger of falling into the Championship this season and that Claudio Ranieri would be under pressure to keep his job at the club, you would have found it a bit hard to believe. However, right now they are very much in danger of emulating the 1937/38 Manchester City team, who are the only side in history to be relegated from the top flight of English football just a year after scooping the championship.

Manchester City finished 21st in their 1937/38 campaign which was in complete contrast to how they performed in their previous season where they topped the standings by three points. Oddly, they’d scored more goals than any other team in the First Division yet still got relegated as they could not stop conceding at the other end.

Like Manchester City in their title-winning campaign, Leicester had everything going for them last season and they got their rewards. Jamie Vardy was scoring goals for fun, the centre-back partnership of Wes Morgan and Robert Hugh was unbreakable and, in Riyad Mahrez, they had the player of the year.

It is difficult to put the finger on exactly what has gone wrong for the Foxes. Losing N’Golo Kante to Chelsea in the summer was clearly a blow. The Frenchman has been superb for the league leaders this season in the same role he had for Ranieri in the 2016/17 campaign. That said, it surely can’t be the only reason for such a dramatic slump in form.

Leicester’s performances are similar to Chelsea’s defence last season. The Blues looked unstoppable with Jose Mourinho back at the club in the 2014/5 campaign. However, the same group of players did not seem to have the same hunger when they returned just months after their title celebrations. Ultimately that led to the sacking of Mourinho as he departed Stamford Bridge for the second time in his career.

Leicester are now 7/4 in the football betting for relegation from the Premier League this season. The Foxes sit just one point above the drop zone which is occupied by Hull, Crystal Palace and Sunderland. There are just three points separating the bottom five teams in the standing. Therefore, it could not be much tighter going into the final third of the campaign.

Ranieri’s side have lost their last five consecutive Premier League games and have not won in the competition since they defeated West Ham 1-0 on December 31 last year. That run of results has put pressure firmly on the Italian’s shoulders.

He will be hoping to find a glimmer of his side’s form from last season, which would be enough to keep his side up. If they continue to slump though, the reigning Premier League champions are in serious danger of joining Manchester City in the history books for an unwelcome joint-record.