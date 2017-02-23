Leicester sack Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than a year after he guided them to the Premier League title.

A club statement said Ranieri has been sacked because the club’s Premier League status is under threat. The champions are currently 17th in the table and just two points above bottom-club Sunderland.

Vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City. But we are duty-bound to put the club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.

“Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City. His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve.

“It was never our expectation that the extraordinary feats of last season should be replicated this season. Indeed, survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign. But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games.”

The Foxes had been battling relegation when the Italian replaced Nigel Pearson, but he guided them to the top of the table last season in one of the greatest sporting shocks of all time.

But he has now lost his job a day after the team recorded a respectable 2-1 defeat at Sevilla in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and first-team coach Mike Stowell have taken temporary charge of selection until a replacement is appointed.

Ranieri’s assistant manager and first-team coach, Paolo Benetti, and sport science and conditioning coach, Andrea Azzalin, have also been fired.