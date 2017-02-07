Liverpool and Man Utd battling to sign Ben Brereton

Liverpool are hoping to beat rivals Manchester United to sign Nottingham Forest starlet Ben Brereton, according to the Daily Mirror .

The academy prospect has burst onto the first-team scene in recent weeks and scored a dramatic injury-time winner against Aston Villa last Saturday to open his professional account.

Brereton was the subject of a £2.5m approach from Liverpool at the end of January transfer window but were knocked back by Forest, the report claims.

His future is now set to be settled in the summer window when United are also expected to bid for the teenager. Liverpool are said to be determined to win that battle.

Brereton has three Championship appearances to his name to date and has been prolific for Forest’s under-18 and under-23 sides in the first-half of the campaign.

He signed a new contract at the City Ground last month, but the East Midlands club did not reveal the length of the new deal.