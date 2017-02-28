Liverpool fans attack Jamie Carragher for wearing Everton gear

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is currently getting it in the neck from the club’s supporters for wearing Everton training gear.

Carra, aged 39, was at the Toffees’ Finch Farm training ground today to interview and play with Romelu Lukaku. He got changed into Everton’s training kit before trying to get to grips with the Belgian striker – and many Liverpool fans on social media were not impressed with his choice of clothing.

Before going on to become an Anfield great, Carragher famously grew up as a Toffee in and Evertonian family.

Here’s footage of Lukaku skinning Carragher.