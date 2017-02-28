Liverpool fans attack Jamie Carragher for wearing Everton gear

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is currently getting it in the neck from the club’s supporters for wearing Everton training gear.

Carra, aged 39, was at the Toffees’ Finch Farm training ground today to interview and play with Romelu Lukaku. He got changed into Everton’s training kit before trying to get to grips with the Belgian striker – and many Liverpool fans on social media were not impressed with his choice of clothing.

@Carra23 @RomeluLukaku9 @SpursOfficial @Everton i feel sick seeing you in that attire 👎 shame on you Jamie — Anthony Ball (@1106Anthony) February 28, 2017

@Carra23 fuckinel Jamie, I know we were shite yesterday but to have that gear on? 😂 — Johnny Murphy (@Johnny92M) February 28, 2017

@Carra23 @Everton very disappointed in Carra wearing that shite, interview or not! — Marc Brooks (@MarcBrooks14) February 28, 2017

Before going on to become an Anfield great, Carragher famously grew up as a Toffee in and Evertonian family.