Liverpool forward forced home from La Manga tour

Daniel Sturridge has been forced to return home from Liverpool’s mid-season training camp in Spain.

The England international has been struck down by a virus and has left the team’s hotel in La Manga to recover from his illness in the UK.

A statement on Liverpool’s website confirmed Sturridge’s departure from the camp. It was also at pains to point out that the 27-year-old was keen to participate in this week’s daily double training sessions despite feeling unwell, but that his condition has not improved.

That commentary seems to be influenced by manager Jurgen Klopp’s previous criticisms of Sturridge and his suggestions that the former Chelsea man’s threshold for when he is fit enough to play and train might be lower than others.

Sturridge is flying back to Merseyside today and Liverpool’s statement says he will resume training at Melwood as soon as he is well enough.

The rest of the squad is due to return home on Sunday.