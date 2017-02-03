Liverpool lead Premier League clubs in earnings from Euro 2016 payout

Premier League club Liverpool have earned the highest amount of money among English clubs for sending their players to Euro 2016. The Reds received the second highest revenue share behind Juventus from last year’s European Championship.

According to an understanding between UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA), some of the revenue generated from European Championships is shared among clubs that release players for their national teams to participate in the tournament’s qualifying stage as well as its finals.

Clubs that released players for the finals took a share of €100m, while €50m was shared among clubs that released their players for the qualifying campaign. Another €744,937, which was carried over from Euro 2012, was divided up during the qualification phase.

Liverpool made €3,394,511 from that revenue share. The other Premier League clubs that made significant earnings are Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Arsenal, all of whom earned upwards of €2m.

Italian champions Juventus had the highest share of the Euro 2016 revenue, pocketing €3,484,875. Tottenham and United in third and fourth respectively followed Liverpool, while Arsenal and Southampton were the other Premier League clubs in the top ten. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AS Roma are also among the ten highest earners from Euro 2016.

In the Euro 2016 finals, Liverpool sent more players than any other Premier League club. They had five players representing England, three representing Belgium, two representing Wales, and one each representing Germany and Slovakia.

The Reds have since moved Christian Benteke, Martin Škrtel, Joe Allen, and Danny Ward on among those players and are enjoying a better Premier League campaign this season than the last.

Jürgen Klopp's team are currently sat in fourth place, ten points behind league leaders Chelsea. They travel to Hull City this weekend seeking their first league win of 2017.

While €3m is hardly a windfall for a club of Liverpool’s size and stature, it suggests that the Reds are one of Europe’s most prominent clubs whose players are represented well in the top national teams in Europe.

Therefore, having finished eighth in the Premier League last season, it is imperative for Liverpool to improve on that this term, and making the Champions League in Klopp’s first full season at the club will amount to a significant improvement.