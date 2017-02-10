Liverpool planning moves for Demarai Gray and Julian Brandt

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping to add Leicester City’s Demarai Gray and Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt to his squad this summer, according to the Daily Mail .

Klopp wants to strengthen in wide areas and has earmarked the two young wingers as targets.

The Reds are said to be monitoring Gray, aged 20, who joined the Foxes from Birmingham City for £3.7m in January 2016 and is starting to make his mark on Claudio Ranieri’s side, including scoring an excellent winner against Derby County in this week’s FA Cup fourth round replay.

Brandt, also aged 20, was on Klopp’s radar in the last transfer window, but Bayer were not willing to part with the Germany Under-21 international mid-season.

Signing him when the summer window opens is reported to be a priority for Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy. The likelihood that the Bundesliga team will miss out on European football next season is set to make that task easier.